India observes the 132nd birth anniversary of CV Raman, one of the greatest scientists of the country, on Saturday. Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in a Tamil Brahim family. He did groundbreaking works in the field of light scattering. CV Raman discovered the inelastic scattering of a photon, which is later coming to be known as Raman Effect. National Science Day 2018: The Theme For This Year Is Science and Technology For a Sustainable Future. PM Modi Salutes 'Science Lovers', Says Scientists Are Making India Proud.

Raman completed his secondary and higher secondary education from St Aloysius' Anglo-Indian High School. He got his Masters of Sciences degree from the University of Madras, after which he was appointed the first Palit Professor of Physics at the University of Calcutta. National Science Day 2019: Theme and Significance of Day Dedicated to CV Raman’s Discovery of Raman Effect.

Here Are Interesting Facts About Sir CV Raman:

He joined the Indian Finance Service in Kolkata as Assistant Accountant General (Now known as Indian Audit and Accounts Service) when he was only 19 years of age. The ICAS allowed Sir Raman to conduct independent research.

In 1906, Raman's first research paper on diffraction of light, was published.

On February 28, 1928, Rama along with his colleague KS Krishnan led an experiment on the scattering of light, this led to the discovery of the Raman Effect.

He started his experiments for studying how light is scattered. Raman Spectroscopy came into existence or observing the vibrational, rotational and other low-frequency modes in a system.

In 1954, Sir CV Raman received the highest civilian award -- the Bharat Ratna.

The National Science Day is observed to commemorate the death anniversary of Sir CV Raman.

Raman married Lokasundari Ammal on May 6, 1907. The couple had two sons Chandrasekhar Raman and radio-astronomer Venkatraman Radhakrishnan. He retired from the Indian Institute of Science in 1948. A year later, he established the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru. He breathed his last on November 21, 1970.

