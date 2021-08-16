New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A total of 4,040 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on August 15, the Delhi government said in its vaccination bulletin on Monday.

Delhi registered such low numbers as the government-run centres remain closed on Sunday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Health Ministry Approves One More Lab for Batch Testing of Coronavirus Vaccines.

While the first dose was given to 2,104 beneficiaries, a total of 1,936 people received the second jab, the bulletin said.

Over 1.15 crore doses have been administered in Delhi till date, of which 82,53,109 were first doses and 33,66,946 were second jabs, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 10 More Cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Worst Hit Districts.

The city has a stock of 2,86,550 Covaxin shots and 4,57,230 Covishield doses, which should last for another six days, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)