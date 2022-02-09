Noida, Feb 9 (PTI) With only a few hours to go for assembly polls, the Noida Police on Wednesday evening busted an inter-state drug racket as it seized over five quintals of cannabis and arrested four persons, according to officials.

The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 41-Year-Old Man Strangled To Death By His Wife Over Alcohol Addiction In Surat.

Assembly elections in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh will begin 7 am on Thursday while the seizure was made around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said a canter truck was intercepted by the police in 12/22 crossroad under the Sector 24 police station area amid heightened checking in view of the polls under supervision of ACP (Noida 2) Rajneesh Verma.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ & Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched; First Sale on February 25, 2022.

“When checked, some domestic items were found inside the truck but some packets were also spotted lying underneath them. When further looked into, these packets were found containing cannabis in huge quantity and immediately the four people on-board the truck were taken into custody,” Singh said.

He said the accused told the police that they worked for a drug trafficking gang in the national capital region which sourced cannabis from Andhra Pradesh.

“The gang has two kingpins who live in Loni area of adjoining Ghaziabad district and police teams have launched search operations for them also,” the officer said.

The truck registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar has been impounded and an FIR lodged in the case, the police said.

The held accused have been identified as Jitendra Singar, Sushil Yadav, Ravi Singh and Rakesh Pathak, the police said, adding names of some people linked in the drug syndicate have cropped up during questioning and efforts are being made to nab them also.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)