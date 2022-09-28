New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) More than 500 electricity theft cases were settled during a special Lok Adalat, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said here on Wednesday.

The Lok Adalat was organised by Tata Power-DDL in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in Sector 3, Rohini on September 25.

"Tata Power-DDL was able to settle 525 electricity theft cases (i.e. issues related to meter tampering, direct theft, and disconnections) and pending matters listed in various courts/forums in the Lok Adalat. The scheme was offered to all categories of consumers with theft dues,” the company said in a statement.

This Lok Adalat session saw an overwhelming response from consumers, the company further said.

"All the applicants' electricity theft issues were amicably settled and were offered a special rebate on their electricity bills,” it added.

Tata Power-DDL noted that it has been regularly working towards sensitizing people about the consequences of electricity theft and its penal impact on the consumers and the importance of paying bills on time.

