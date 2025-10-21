Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 21 (ANI): Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed for the security of President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in the Kerala capital this evening on a four-day visit to the state.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian received her at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. She is on a four-day official visit from October 21 to 24.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

Before her arrival, Kerala Police held a high-level coordination meeting to check the level of preparations for President Murmu 's upcoming visit.

"A high-level coordination meeting was called to check the level of preparations... Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed for security," Kerala DGP, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, told ANI.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

She will perform prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday, followed by her visit to Varkala and Ernakulam.

According to a President's Secretariat release, the President will unveil the bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the 'Mahasamadhi' Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala. She will also grace the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Palai.

On October 24, the President will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam, the release added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.

The President in a social media post said, "Prime Minister Shri@narendramodicalled on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended Diwali greetings to the nation.

Sharing an X post, President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)