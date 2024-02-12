Kohima, Feb 12 (PTI) Over 60,00 students are appearing for this year's Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2024-25 Session Set To Start From Today, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot To Address Joint Session of Both Houses.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests.

"I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Uttar Pradesh Leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Cut Short Due to UP Board Exams 2024.

Patton added: “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.”

Various tribal students' organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)