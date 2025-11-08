Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that youths have been appointed for approximately 60,000 positions by the Forest Department and the Public Health & Medical Education Department on Friday.

"Youngsters were appointed to various posts by the forest and health departments today... We have completed appointments across over 60,000 posts, and slowly, we will fill over 1 lakh posts. This is an answer to those who ask how many jobs have been provided... It would have been better if Congress had attended this event and greeted those who were provided jobs today," he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav distributed appointment letters to 877 newly selected officers and employees of the Forest Department and the Public Health & Medical Education Department on Friday.

According to an official release, the recipients include 543 personnel from the Forest Department, comprising Forest Guards and Forest Range Officers, and 334 officers and employees from the Public Health & Medical Education Department, including specialists and nursing officers.

Within the Public Health & Medical Education Department, appointment letters were distributed to 75 Anaesthesia Specialists, 62 Surgery Specialists, 106 Pediatric Specialists, and 91 Nursing Officers, selected through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recruitment examination for 2024-25.

While in the Forest Department, appointment letters were given to 467 newly appointed Forest Guards, selected through the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, Bhopal, who have successfully completed forestry training at the respective forest training schools. Additionally, 76 Forest Range Officers, selected through the Forest Range Officer Recruitment Examination 2020-21 held by the MPPSC, and who have completed 18 months of training at various academies across the country, also received posting orders.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "We are continuously making recruitment in all the departments in the state. So far, we have made recruitments for around 60,000 posts, and slowly, we are going to fill them up to over 1 lakh posts. These are all government posts, and it is an answer to those who keep asking how many people are granted employment." (ANI)

