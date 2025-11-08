Kupwara, November 8: Security forces launched a joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army said on Friday. Based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies, troops of the Indian Army initiated a coordinated operation in the Keran sector on November 7 to intercept suspected infiltrators. During the search, alert troops spotted suspicious activity. When challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. A contact was established and the terrorists have been trapped.

"On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues," Chinar Corps stated in a post on X. The operation is underway and further details are awaited. Kishtwar Encounter: Indian Army Paratrooper Injured in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Ongoing Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on November 5, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed As Operation Akhal in Kulgam Enters Day 4, Says Indian Army (Watch Video).

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours. In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress."

