Bengaluru, November 8: Over three months after a senior citizen’s death in a similar incident, Bengaluru has been jolted by another gruesome stray dog attack. A 33-year-old man, identified as Veeresh Ullala, was brutally mauled by nearly 20 stray dogs on Wednesday evening in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Kodigehalli.

According to The Times of India, Veeresh had gone for an evening stroll near a lake around 7:30 pm when the pack attacked him. He reportedly tried to shoo away one dog, provoking the others. The area has no CCTV coverage, complicating the investigation. Veeresh suffered deep neck and arm injuriesand is being treated at a private hospital in Yelahanka, where doctors have confirmed his condition as stable. Animal Cruelty in Bengaluru: Domestic Worker Smashes Puppy to Death Inside Apartment Lift in Karnataka; CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage.

A passerby, Sridhar, a local water supplier, noticed the horrifying scene and initially mistook the dogs for dragging a garbage bag. Realising the truth, he hurled stones to disperse them but was also chased. “By the time I reached him, he was bleeding badly,” Sridhar recounted. Veeresh later credited Sridhar’s intervention for saving his life. Bengaluru Horror: Stray Dog Dies After Being Run Over by SUV, Case Registered As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The incident has reignited public anger toward civic authorities over the rising menace of stray dog attacks. Locals were especially outraged when Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials allegedly suggested Veeresh was intoxicated, a claim they called insensitive and baseless.

Bengaluru North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has promised immediate action, acknowledging that stray attacks have become a serious and recurring public safety issue in the city. Residents, however, demand concrete measures rather than mere assurances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).