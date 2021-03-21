New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday, while one more person succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,618 from 3,409 a day ago. The positivity remained over one per cent for the second consecutive day, it stated.

The bulletin stated that 823 new cases pushed the tally to 6,47,984 while 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

There were 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

One more person died from the pathogen, taking the number of fatalities to 10,956. A total of 79,714 tests, including 51,043 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate stood at 1.03 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 1,893 from 1,722 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 766 from 712 on Saturday, it said.

Sunday's daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24 last year, 1,063 people were infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were afflicted with the disease.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

