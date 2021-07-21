New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Over 95 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital till Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued here.

The bulletin said Delhi had less than a day's stock of vaccine doses left on Wednesday morning after administering over 71,000 doses on Tuesday.

The national capital received 85,810 doses of Covishield on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available in Delhi to 1,08,300.

The total number of Covaxin doses available stands at 1,84,390. Only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles.

A total of 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 29,857 who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 61,782 vaccine doses were administered, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to 95,18,167.

Over 22.88 lakh second doses were administered till date, the bulletin said A total of 54,74,804 men and 40,41,290 women have been inoculated.

As many as 46,15,762 people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 30.45 lakh in the 45-60 age group have been inoculated and more than 18.56 lakh people above 60 have been vaccinated.

