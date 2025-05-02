Cuttack, May 2 (PTI) More than 96 per cent of the students who appeared for the Matriculation (Class-10) examinations-2025 under the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) cleared the exams, School Mass Education Minister Nityananda Ganda said on Friday.

The 10th Board examinations in Odisha are conducted under three streams - the High School Certificate Examination for Regular students, Madhyama Examination for Sanskrit students, and the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination for school dropouts.

Results of all three streams were announced here during the day.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the students who passed the High School Certificate Examination.

In an X post, he also said, "I advise the children who have not got promising results not to get discouraged and to continue working hard with strong willpower and self-confidence regardless of the results. I wish everyone a bright future and further success.”

Expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the examinations and the timely publication of the results, Ganda congratulated the successful students for registering better grades than those in previous years.

“More students have passed securing higher grades”, the minister said, adding that all candidates in 3,273 schools cleared the exams and not a single institute has the dubious distinction of registering not a single pass among the candidates.

In all three streams of examination, a total of 5,19,728 students had filled up their application forms this year to appear for the tests. Of them, 5,10,925 students appeared for the tests in all the subjects, of which 5,10, 925 students (96.27 per cent) passed.

Among the regular students, 1812 passed in the A1 grade, securing more than 90 per cent marks. While 12,200 students passed in A2 grade, getting between 80 and 89 per cent marks, 38,831 students passed in B1 grade (between 70 and 79 per cent), and 84,971 students passed in B2 grade, securing marks between 60 and 69 per cent.

Among the regular students, a total of 2,50,975 boys had appeared for the examination, of which 2,40,251 (93.98 per cent) passed. Similarly, 2,79,802 girls had written their papers, and 2,72, 967 (96.73 per cent) cleared the exams.

It was found that students of Gajapati district have recorded the highest (99.35) pass percentage, and Koraput district has recorded the lowest (92.83) pass percentage.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in an X post said, "My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed the 10th board exams. I also appreciate all those who have appeared for the exams. Marks may be the yardstick of the exam, but not of life. May everyone move forward with strong morale and determination. I wish everyone a bright future."

