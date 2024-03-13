Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) RS Bali has said that the Congress government in the state will expedite work on developing Mandi Shiv Dham.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Bali said the tendering process will be done afresh and an investigation is being done regarding the tender process during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

He said a provision of Rs 38 crore was made by the previous government for 12 Jyotirlingas in Mandi Shiv Dham and Rs 16 crore have been spent.

He said that the Congress government has decided that with an additional budget of Rs 11.62 crore, a sum of Rs 33.44 crore will be spent for developing Mandi Shiv Dham.

Bali said work has been done on four jyotirlingas in Mandi Shiv Dham. He said an investigation is being carried out concerning tender awarded during the term of the previous government and a report will be issued once the probe is completed.

"Irregularities have been found in the work of the previous contractor, due to which now the tender for this entire project will be given to the new contractor," he said.

The Mandi Shiv Dham project was considered to be the dream project of BJP leader Jairam Thakur during his term as Chief Minister.

Apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, the temple project involves the construction of 108-foot statue of Lord Shiva.

The Congress, which was in opposition, had raised questions of the then BJP government regarding the project. It had asked why the then state government had not made a lump sum budget provision for the temple project.

Bali also said that the corporation has started redeveloping hotels with HPTDC.

Noting that the hotels had been classified into three categories, he said these hotels would be developed afresh.

In the first phase, Shimla's famous Hotel Holiday Home and state guest house Peterhof will be redeveloped.

Asked about the possibility of his contesting Lok Sabha polls from Kangra, Bali said that he was elected as an MLA about one-and-a-half years back and people want him to continue as legislator.

He added that the final decision will be taken by the party. (ANI)

