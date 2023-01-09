Agra, Jan 9 (PTI) Over two decades after they became victims of acid attacks, two survivors here have registered complaints against the accused with the help of Agra's additional director general of police, a senior police officer said.

Agra ADG Rajeev Krishna along with members of the Chhanv foundation interacted with acid attack survivors in a cafe run by them, Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh said.

During the interaction, Rukkaiya Khan and Madhu Kashyap shared that due to some family issues, they could not report the incident when it happened with them over 20 years ago, he said.

ADG Krishna wrote to the police commissioner and helped the two women to get their cases under section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2002, Khan, who was 14 years old at that time, was attacked by her sister's brother-in-law at his home in Aligarh, the survivor told PTI.

"At that time we were not able to lodge an FIR, because there was no elder person in my family," Khan said, claiming that during her interaction with the ADG, he assured her that justice will be served.

Khan's complaint has been registered at Itmad-ud-daulah police station in Agra and help from Aligarh police will also be taken during the investigation, Singh said.

Kashyap told PTI that she became a victim of an acid attack in 1997 when she was 17 years old but could not file a report in the matter due to some family issues.

In her case, an FIR has been lodged at Tajganj Police Station in Agra.

Ashish Shukla, director of the Chhanv Foundation, said this initiative would help the acid attack survivors to get medical and financial help given by the government and they would also be included in the category of the disabled.

