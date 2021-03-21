New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Cloudy weather and light rain over the next two days is likely to bring the mercury down in Delhi by a few notches, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The city recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Sunday.

The minimum temperatures settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Light rain on Monday and Tuesday is predicted to bring the mercury down by two to three degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 244, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

