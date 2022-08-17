New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI)The Supreme Court Wednesday directed Punjab and Haryana governments to take measures recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune to find a solution to the problem of floods experienced by agriculturists from 25 villages due to the overflowing of river Ghaggar.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna ordered that there shall be periodical meetings every four weeks of the concerned stakeholders to discuss the progress on implementation of the recommendations.

Also Read | ONGC Inks Deal With ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration on East, West Coasts of India.

"The concerned State Governments are required to act appropriately and in time bound manner as per the recommendations made in the final Model Study Report by CWPRS, Pune so that the problem of overflooding of Ghaggar basin to the detriment of 25 villages, which has remained unresolved for last many years can be resolved.

"Therefore, we direct the concerned States to take appropriate steps in terms of the recommendations made in the final Model Study Report submitted by CWPRS, Pune, and to take all corrective measures as suggested/recommended," the bench said.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog, Posthumously Awarded With ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Counter-Terrorist Operation.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing on behalf of the Central Water Commission, submitted additional information regarding Mathematical Model Study (MMS) on the Ghaggar basin and the latest updates.

The top court also directed the Ghaggar Standing Committee to send a report after receiving all further information from the concerned States on the implementation of the recommendations every three months to the Central Water Commission and in turn the Central Water Commission to submit the report before this Court in the present proceedings.

The matter is now listed for hearing on November 9.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Nagar Panchayat Moonak and others highlighting the problem of over-flooding in Ghaggar Basin which was causing detriment to 25 villages in Punjab and Haryana. PTI PKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)