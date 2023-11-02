New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday said that people from about 88 countries from all over the world will participate in the second edition of the global mega food event, World Food India 2023, that will be held from November 3-5.

Speaking to ANI, Pashupati Paras also said that ministers from six countries are also coming to the event.

He further said that the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3, and President Droupadi Murmu will present the valedictory address on November 5.

"People from about 88 countries from all over the world will come to World Food India 2023. Ministers of 6 countries are also coming to it. It will be held from November 3-5. Before this, it was organized in 2017. At that time also its date was fixed from 3rd to 5th November. The event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on 3rd at 10 AM. It will conclude with the President's speech," he said.

He further said that this is a very important event on a global level.

The event will be held from November 3-5 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

World Food India is an effort towards projecting the potential of the sector before global stakeholders. The event is a unique example of the whole of Government collaborative approach, as 11 central Ministries/ Departments & their associated autonomous bodies are participating in it, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a release.

Earlier, Union Minister Prahlad Patel apprised of the wide international representation in the event and about 10 overseas Ministerial and official delegations from many countries are participating in the event.

"A Reverse Buyer Seller Meet is also being organized in association with the Department of Commerce and its associated commodity boards as part of the event and it is likely to have the participation of about 1000 overseas buyers from more than 75 countries. In all the event is likely to witness participation of more than 900 exhibitors," he said.

The Netherlands will be the Partner Country in this edition of World Food India, while Japan and Vietnam are the Focus Countries.

The event is expected to attract over 900 exhibitors and 75,000 visitors over the three days. It will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, and cultural programs.

One of the highlights of the event will be an attempt at setting a Guinness Record for the longest dosa in the world. 60 to 80 chefs will be working together to create a millet dosa over 100 feet long.

The event will also celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023 with a monumental installation of 50,000 tetra-pack containers of millet beverages, which will be distributed to underprivileged children. (ANI)

