Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The newly introduced Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express is receiving an overwhelming passenger response with a large number of waitlisted tickets for all onward journeys till April 7, an Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

The weekly express train, which runs on a pull-push mode with locomotives at both ends, has sleeper and general class coaches.

From January 21 to April 7, all seats between Dankuni, the nearest station from Kolkata, and SMVT Bengaluru are sold out with a large number of waitlisted tickets for every onward journey, the ER official said in a statement.

This is one of the two Amrit Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 last year. --

