Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): As the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, the political fight in the state is intensifying with sharp exchanges between leaders. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday advised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to focus on his Hyderabad constituency instead of venturing into Bihar's Seemanchal region.

He said that "son of Seemanchal should be leaders of Seemanchal" and added that Muslims here will not commit the mistake of 2020.

While talking to the media, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said, "Owaisi Sahab is my friend. But my unsolicited advice to him is to handle Hyderabad. Protect your stronghold in Hyderabad; don't cause unnecessary confusion by coming to Seemanchal. Had you handled Hyderabad and done the welfare of Muslims there, it would have been good."

He further made a very strong remark that the son of the Seemanchal region should be the leader. "This time, Muslims of Seemanchal will not make the mistake that was committed in 2020. Owaisi Sahab is well respected, and he is well-educated, but let him stay in Hyderabad. There is no need to install a leader from Hyderabad here."

Earlier, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The AIMIM Bihar unit approved 25 candidates, including Mohammed Kaif for Siwan, Anas Salam for Gopalganj AC, Advocate Shams Aagaz for Kishanganj, Rashid Khalil Ansari for Madhubani, Mohammad Manzoor Alam for Araria, among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The party previously won five seats in the 2020 election, but lost four of its five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

