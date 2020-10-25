Ghaziabad, Oct 24 (PTI) An oxygen cylinder exploded in Modinagar area on Saturday, killing one person, police said on Saturday.

Kishan, who worked in a gas supplying company, was unloading the cylinder when the accident took place. His co-worker Prateek was injured and undergoing treatment in a private hospital, Station House Officer of Modinagar Jai Karan Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that no complaint has been received yet. PTI CORR

