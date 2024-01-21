Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Barabanki Police Band performed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, named after the legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both of which were decorated with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Also Read | Land Scam Case: ED Questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case for Over Seven Hours, He Calls It 'Conspiracy'.

The state government has organised many cultural programmes. They include 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram.

According to an official press release issued by the Chief Minister Office on Tuesday, various cultural, traditional folk arts and spiritual programmes will be organised.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ram Setu's Origin Point in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

"With this, the Yogi government aims to propagate Lord Shri Ram as the centre of faith not only in India but also as a symbol of global faith.

Various popular Ramleelas from India and abroad will be staged," it added.While Ramleela is being staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated on Saturday in the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa path by 11,000 Ram devotees held at Hemu Kalani Stadium, Bairagarh, in Bhopal in view of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22.

Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Rajendra Shukla, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other public representatives were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)