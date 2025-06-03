New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed Punjab and Haryana governments to make it mandatory for brick kilns in non-NCR districts to use paddy straw-based biomass pellets as part of their fuel mix starting this winter season.

The measure aims to tackle the problem of air pollution due to stubble burning, one of the major contributors to the poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR region every winter.

In an official order, the CAQM said the use of biomass pellets made from paddy residue is a cleaner and practical substitute for coal, which is commonly used in brick kilns.

The CAQM said that brick kilns across Punjab and the non-NCR districts of Haryana must start co-firing paddy straw-based biomass pellets or briquettes in a phased manner starting November 1.

According to the timeline specified in the order, brick kilns must use a minimum of 20 per cent paddy straw-based pellets in their fuel mix. This should increase to 30 per cent from November 1, 2026; 40 per cent from November 1, 2027; and 50 per cent from November 1, 2028.

The order covers all brick kilns, including those using the zig-zag firing technology.

State governments have also been asked to submit monthly progress reports to the CAQM starting November 2025 to ensure proper monitoring of the implementation of its order.

The commission had earlier issued directions for the use of clean fuels in brick kilns located in the NCR. However, this is the first time that such a mandate is being extended to districts outside the NCR in Punjab and Haryana.

According to official estimates, more than 3,000 brick kilns operate in the NCR, with most of them still using coal as the primary fuel.

