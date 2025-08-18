Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], (ANI): A cyber breach has been reported at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, with allegations that its computer system and server database were hacked. The temple's Administrative Officer lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police, based on which a case has been registered.

According to the FIR, the hacking attempt dates back to June 13. The system was allegedly compromised with the intent to disable temple operations, and critical data stored in the computers was tampered with.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 18 August: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gulzar, Patrick Swayze and Sandeep Patil; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 18th August.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the hacking may be linked to internal disputes between the Administrative Officer, members of the governing committee, and certain staff. Notably, a staff member previously handling the computer systems was removed and replaced. Soon after, sensitive information, including financial transactions related to temple rituals and associated bank details, was reportedly hacked.

Police suspect that the former employee continued to access the temple's computer network even after being transferred, collecting data from senior officials' systems. The breach was exposed when several officials were unable to log into the network, prompting a detailed internal probe.

Also Read | EC 7-Day Ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi: Political Firestorm Over Election Commission’s Press Conference on ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations; Congress Says 'Will Not Apologise'.

Police are now examining whether the hack was aimed at financial fraud or had other motives. The scope of the probe also includes verifying if the temple's security systems and online financial transactions were compromised.

The complaint states that the attack was intended to paralyse the temple's computing infrastructure. Police believe the hacking took place over several days starting from June 13. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)