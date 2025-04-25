New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan on Friday termed the Pahalgam terrorist attack "shameful for humanity," adding that those behind the attack will receive a punishment that generations will remember.

Chairperson of Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan said, "The incident that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shameful for all humanity. We know that Pakistan is behind this attack...They will get such a punishment that generations will remember it."

Kausar Jahan added that there is no place in Islam for people who carry out attacks like the one in Pahalgam and expressed hope that the Modi government will give a befitting reply to them.

"There is no place in Islam for such people...The entire nation is united against this attack...I am confident that the government will give a befitting reply to them," she said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended condolences to the victims of the terror attack and said the Central government will identify, trace and punish the terrorists along with their backers.

Recalling the remarks of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goyal said, "I remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism is a menace to civilised society. This is the moment when the entire country comes together and expresses the anger and collective commitment of the nation to give a fitting response to those responsible for this."

Reminding people of the resolve taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terror attacks, Goyal said, "We will identify, trace and punish the terrorists and their backers. This is the resolve of every Indian... We faced the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and came back stronger. We gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attacks."

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday and took stock of the situation in the valley.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

The central government has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

Central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.(ANI)

