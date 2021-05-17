New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it.

The submission by the company was made before Justice Yogesh Khanna who after hearing arguments on behalf of Matrix and the Delhi Police, reserved his judgement in the case.

The court asked them to file their brief notes by May 20 and said it will pass the order after that.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Matrix for release of 419 oxygen concentrators seized from its premises on the ground that the seizure was illegal.

The Delhi Police has contended that the entire activity was clandestine and concentrators imported at lower rates were being sold at exorbitant rates much beyond the maximum retail price (MRP).

The company, refuting the allegations, said that the price at which it imports the concentrators fluctuates throughout the year and after it pays the customs duty and GST, it has the discretion to fix the MRP of each unit it sells.

It told the court that last year it imported the units at a cost ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per unit and this year it cost around Rs 40,000 and accordingly, the company fixes the MRP of each unit.

It said that when the government was collecting tax from it, how can it say the activity was clandestine.

Four employees of Matrix Cellular company, including its CEO and vice president, were arrested in a case of blackmarketing of oxygen concentrators and are presently out on bail.

