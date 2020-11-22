Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Pakistani Rangers targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outpost areas started around 9 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 am Sunday but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side. PTI TAS

