Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Shri Karanpur in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, sources said on Tuesday.

The body was handed over to Pakistan on Tuesday evening after identification, the BSF sources said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Harmukh post near Majhiwala village, they said.

The man crossed the border and was carrying a torch. He was spotted by BSF troops who challenged him. The man did not stop and moved into the Indian territory following which firing was done, according to the BSF sources.

Also Read | Demonetisation: Supreme Court Says ‘Can't Fold Hands and Sit Because It’s an Economic Policy’.

It was dense fog when the incident happened. The BSF men recovered the body in the morning when the visibility improved, they said.

A flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers was held on Monday but they refused to accept the body. However, on Tuesday, the man's son arrived there for the identification of the body, following which it was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the evening, the BSF sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)