New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): A Pakistani National, Hussain Ahmed, arrested upon reaching Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, is facing a trial in Lahore. He had been staying with his wife, an Indian resident of Goa, for the last 25 years since their marriage. He was asked to go to Pakistan as per the Government of India order issued in April after the Pahalgam attack.

Ahmed was arrested in Pakistan following an inquiry in view of not having any valid documents to prove Pak citizenship.

Hussain Ahmed entered Pakistan on April 29 through the Wagah Border. He was questioned about his identity by the Pak Rangers. He claimed to be a Pakistani National, though he was not carrying a valid identity proof. His Pakistani Passport has expired.

He was detained and subsequently arrested by the authorities for the alleged offence under the provisions of the Foreigners Act. A judicial magistrate at Lahore has already rejected his bail in August.

The court was informed that Hussain Ahmed does not have any blood relatives who can prove his identity and nationality. He also could not produce any valid proof of his residence in Pakistan. The Pakistan High Commission issued his last passport in the UAE in July 2000.

Prosecution alleged that Husain was residing illegally and unlawfully in Pakistan. He is not entitled to bail, the Prosecution argued.

Another bail plea moved before the Sessions court was also rejected in September.

The third bail application moved before the Lahore High Court was dismissed as withdrawn on September 30.

However, the High Court has directed the trial court to conclude his trial within two months.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, after which India launched Operation Sindoor in response to destroy the terror bases in Pakistan behind the attack.

Inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO, and it was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 5 pm IST on May 10, 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated. (ANI)

