Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Pansar border outpost area in Hiranagar sector started around 10 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Rejects AAP’s Request to Hold Dharna Outside Amit Shah’s Residence Against Alleged Misappropriation of Funds by NDMC.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3.45 am on Sunday, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.

There was no report of any damage in the firing on the Indian side, the officials said. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested for Raping 7-Year-Old in Muzaffarnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)