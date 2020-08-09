Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) with mortars in Mankote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 6:45 am today.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

