Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udhampur West constituency Pawan Kumar Gupta said that the sacrifice of the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack will not go in vain, and Pakistan will face adverse effects of the Indus Water Treaty which has been put to abeyance.

Pawan Kumar Gupta said, "The misdeed that Pakistan carried out in Pahalgam, and the people who lost their lives, we have not let their sacrifice go in vain. We have adopted all the diplomatic ways to fulfil our goal. We will implement all other measures to teach them a lesson. In 1960, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru signed the Indus Water Treaty. There are three Eastern rivers for India. There are three Western rivers, out of which 80 percent water was given to Pakistan. We could have retained 20 percent water. But due to Congress it was not retained."

He further said that 100 percent water of Ravi river, which was for India, out of that 6 percent goes to Pakistan.

"India government has decided that not a drop of water which is meant for India would go to Pakistan. The Indus Water Treaty has been kept in abeyance. It means we will use all the water when needed and release it only when not required. Pakistan will have very adverse impact by this. The continuous water supply will be interrupted. In winters when the water level decreases then that time Pakistan will face more difficulty. We have decided that all the multipurpose projects on dams will be built. The Ravi water to Pakistan would be stopped. We will use 20 percent water of Indus, Jhelum and Chenab. We will raise the heights of our dams," he added.

Meanwhile, parts of the Chenab River started to dry up as India closed all the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam and the Salal dam, regulating water flow to Pakistan.

The move comes as India takes multiple diplomatic steps against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. India has held the Indus Water treaty in abeyance. Chenab is also part of the treaty. The Indus river system consists of Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, whose usage rights were divided between India and Pakistan in the 1960 treaty. Pakistan depends on these river systems to supply irrigation for the majority of its agriculture. (ANI)

