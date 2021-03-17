New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A Pakistani equestrian team is in India, three weeks after armies of the two countries recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani team is visiting India to participate in the World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 from March 16 -18, according to the Pakistan High Commission.

It said Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission welcomed the country's national Tent Pegging team on the visit to India.

"Aftab Hasan Khan hosted a dinner in the honour of the Pakistani Tent Pegging team at the Chancery's lawns. The representatives of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and India also attended the dinner," the high commission said in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he extended his felicitations to Pakistani contingent for winning the gold and silver in individual and "team lance" categories respectively.

"He also expressed his best wishes for all the teams to participate to the best of their abilities in the final that is set to be played on March 18," according to the release.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India desires good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally but added that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere.

He said the onus is on Islamabad to create such an atmosphere.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)