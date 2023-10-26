Jammu/New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector in Jammu Thursday night, a senior BSF official said, adding that its troops were retaliating "befittingly" to it.

The exchange of gunfire was underway till last reports came in, the official said.

According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation.

The firing by Pakistani troops started around 8 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. "The firing is still on," the BSF said.

The "unprovoked firing" is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops, it stated.

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.

