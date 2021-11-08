Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Following heavy rains on Sunday, Tamil Nadu opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged chief minister MK Stalin to visit flood-affected areas in Chennai and provide relief measures.

After visiting the waterlogged areas like KK Nagar, Koyambedu and other parts of Chennai, former CM Palaniswami said, "I request CM Stalin and his ministers to visit the flood-affected areas and help out people with the relief measures. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted another set of heavy showers to hit the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13. I request the government to be fully prepared ahead of this expected rainfall."

With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.

The opposition leader also distributed rice, biscuits, bread packets to people affected by the rainfall. (ANI)

