Panchkula (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Panchkula administration has placed the district on high alert and announced that a complete blackout will be enforced across Panchkula tonight starting at 7 pm till further notice.

All markets have been ordered to close by 7 pm, and lights will remain switched off until further notice.

"In view of current situation, it is hereby directed that all the Owners/Caretakers/Licenses/ Lessees, Public Authorities concerned and occupants of Government/Private Buildings, Banks, ATMs, Sports Complex, Hotels, Restaurants, Religious Places, Golf Clubs, Shops in Markets, Parks, Advertisement Boards, Liquor/Wines Shops, Screening Plants/Washing Plants, Mining Sites, Petrol Pumps, Bus Stands, Railway Stations and Street Lights, Lights of Roads and Bridges etc. shall switch off all the external lights/ display boards lights in their possession or under their supervision at 7:00 PM everyday till further orders," the office of DC/DM/Collector, Panchkula stated on Friday.

The administration also directed that all the internal lights shall be switched off once the sirens are alarmed.

"District Information and Public Relations Officer, Panchkula is directed to ensure wide publicity for compliance of above orders in district Panchkula," it stated.

Earlier today, the Haryana Government issued strict instructions directing all officers and employees of departments, boards, corporations, undertakings, and universities to remain at their respective headquarters or stations until further notice.

The directive, issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, clearly states that no official is allowed to leave their station until additional orders are given.

In neighbouring Rajasthan, Minister Jogaram Patel on Friday said Indian armed forces neutralised Pakistani drones near the border, with officials and the police having asked residents to stay on alert.

The Chief Minister has also called a high-level meeting, and leave for government staff in border areas has been cancelled.

Earlier, the Indian Army said that it had repelled multiple drone attacks by the Pakistan Armed Forces in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVS) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force," it stated. (ANI)

