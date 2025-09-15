Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): As part of the Inland Waterways Authority of India's centenary tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birthday, 'Bistirna Parore' (Bhupen da's song)-- a musical voyage retracing the Bard's eternal bond with the Brahmaputra -- anchored at Pandu Port in Guwahati on Monday evening.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal joined the event as Chief Guest, alongside members of Dr Hazarika's family, including his son Tej Hazarika and brother Samar Hazarika, along with cultural stalwarts, dignitaries and artists of Assam.

The voyage, which began on September 8 from Guijan in Tinsukia on Dr Hazarika's birth anniversary, is traversing the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri. The unique initiative combines music, culture and river-based travel to celebrate the life and work of Dr Hazarika while highlighting the Brahmaputra's vast untapped potential as a river cruise tourism destination.

At each stop along its journey -- including Bogibeel, Neematighat, Biswanath and Tezpur -- the voyage has become a living canvas of Assamese culture. Children have engaged in art sessions inspired by Dr Hazarika's works, youth participated in quiz contests, and citizens spontaneously broke into song and dance alongside the travelling band.

Eminent artists and cultural leaders joined local communities to honour the Bard, whose music immortalised the Brahmaputra as both muse and metaphor.

At Pandu Port, in the backdrop of the historic Saraighat bridge, braving inclement weather, thousands gathered to witness an evening of performances -- from Bhupendra Sangeet renditions and instrumental recitals to vibrant group dances by Karbi, Bodo and Tiwa communities. The presence of Dr Hazarika's family made the occasion deeply personal, underscoring the enduring connection between his music, the river and the people.

While celebrating Dr Hazarika's centenary, the Bistirna Parore voyage also serves a larger vision -- to showcase the immense potential of River Cruise Tourism on the Brahmaputra, designated as National Waterway 2 (NW2).

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the dual significance of the initiative.

"This voyage is not only a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who gave voice to the Brahmaputra, but also a step towards realising the river's promise as a cultural and economic lifeline. River cruise tourism can transform Assam's economy by creating jobs, drawing global visitors and integrating local communities into sustainable development," Sonowal said.

The Brahmaputra, one of the mightiest rivers of the world, offers a unique proposition for cruise tourism with its vast width, scenic landscapes, rich biodiversity and thriving cultural heritage along its banks. Unlike rivers in Europe that are already saturated with cruise tourism, the Brahmaputra remains an unexplored frontier, offering unparalleled experiences -- from wildlife sightings in Kaziranga and Majuli's Satras to tea garden landscapes, tribal traditions and urban hubs like Guwahati.

The "Bistirna Parore" initiative reflects IWAI's broader efforts to unlock this potential. By combining cultural celebration with river travel, the campaign is designed to build awareness and enthusiasm for cruise tourism within Assam and beyond.

The voyage has demonstrated how river tourism can bring together communities, showcase local art forms, and create platforms for cultural exchange while also strengthening local economies through tourism-driven demand. As more terminals are being developed by IWAI along the Brahmaputra -- from Sadiya to Dhubri -- the river is poised to become a major corridor for passenger and cargo movement, with cruise tourism as one of its most vibrant pillars.

"River cruise tourism on the Brahmaputra can become Assam's calling card to the world," Sonowal added.

"It offers the best of both worlds -- breathtaking natural beauty and an unmatched cultural narrative. Through initiatives like Bistirna Parore, we want to position Assam on the global river cruise tourism map," he said.

As the ship sails onward to Jogighopa, the Bistirna Parore voyage continues to be both a cultural odyssey and a statement of intent. It pays homage to Dr Hazarika's vision of unity and humanity while signalling Assam's ambition to unlock the Brahmaputra's promise as a hub of tourism, trade and culture.

The campaign has shown that, much like Dr Hazarika's songs, the river has the power to connect, inspire and sustain. By blending heritage with forward-looking initiatives, Bistirna Parore is charting a new course -- one where music, memory and modern opportunity sail together on the Brahmaputra.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for the development of waterways in the country under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), has been working tirelessly to rejuvenate the Brahmaputra, not just as a river of commerce but as a river of culture and community.

From the historic Ganga Vilas river cruise, the world's longest ever river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, to the upcoming Ship Repair facility at Pandu, a dedicated road link to NH-27, modern IWT terminals at Jogighopa and Bogibeel, and tourism-cargo infrastructure across Dhubri, Bogibeel and beyond, IWAI is scripting a new chapter of connectivity and prosperity.

With projects like bank protection in Bogibeel, boundary walls for Bhutan cargo, and continuous fairway development through dredging along NW-2 and NW-16, the river is being prepared to host world-class river cruise tourism. This effort goes beyond infrastructure--it embodies the larger vision of humanity, brotherhood and love, values that Dr Bhupen Hazarika sang for all his life.

Just as Bhupen da's music united people, IWAI's mission on the Brahmaputra seeks to weave communities together, empowering lives along its banks. (ANI)

