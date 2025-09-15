Mumbai, September 15: The Economic Offences wing of Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a 60 crore alleged fraud case. Mumbai Police shared an update in the case and stated “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to them. They were asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

They further stated that the police have recorded their statements in the case. Additionally, they said that Raj Kundra will be summoned again by the Mumbai Police next week for the next round of interrogation. For the unversed, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses. Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband Raj Kundra Face Lookout Notice From Mumbai Police in INR 60 Crore Cheating Case.

In another news, few days back Shilpa Shetty had announced closure of her restaurant Bastian which is located in Bandra area. She later issued an official statement "No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise.” "I have received numerous calls, but everything said, I can definitely feel the love for Bastian, but don't turn this love into something toxic. I have literally come to say that Batian is going nowhere. We have always introduced new food, continuing with that passion, we are so excited to announce not one but two new places," she revealed. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra INR 60 Crore Cheating Case: Mumbai Police Issues Lookout Circular Against Bollywood Couple in Fraud Case.

Announcing Ammakai and Bastian Beach club, the 'Sukhee' actress added, "Something new and brilliant again. Going back to my roots with a place called Ammakai - pure South India Mangalorean cuisine in our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach club in Juhu. So I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience new flavours of Bastian hospitality.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).