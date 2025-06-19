New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A panel headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been set up to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders in line with a comprehensive review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to "align" it with existing policies and initiatives of the government, officials said on Thursday.

The aim of the review is to meet the "operational requirements and modernisation of the armed forces" in a timely manner to ensure national security, according to the defence ministry.

Besides, it also aims to align acquisition procedures with the Centre's policies and initiatives to "achieve 'Aatmanirbharta'" and "enable 'Make in India'" in the sector, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in September 2020 had unveiled the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 in New Delhi.

DAP 2020 has been aligned with the vision of the government, of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and empowering Indian domestic industry through 'Make in India' initiative with the "ultimate aim of turning India into a global manufacturing hub", the ministry had said in a statement in September 2020.

Following the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', the ministry has initiated a "comprehensive review" of the DAP 2020 to "align it with existing government of India policies and initiatives," it said on Thursday.

"A committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders. The committee includes senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, representatives from the defence industry and academia," the ministry said.

It has also appointed former bureaucrat Apurva Chandra (of 1980 batch), who has previously served as DG (Acquisition), as the "Principal Advisor to the Committee".

The panel has already begun consultations and has invited suggestions from stakeholders by July 5, the ministry said.

Aligning of acquisition procedures with the policies and initiatives of the government is to "achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) by promoting technology infusion through indigenously designed and developed systems", enable 'Make in India' by promoting defence manufacturing in India through facilitation of joint ventures and transfer of technology for the private sector, encouraging foreign OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) via Foreign direct investment (FDI) alignment, and "establishing India as a global defence manufacturing and MRO hub", it said.

In defence parlance, MRO stands for maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

Aligning of acquisition procedures with the policies and initiatives of the government is to also promote design and development in both public and private sectors, with a focus on start-ups, innovators, and the private defence industry for indigenous technology infusion, the statement said.

The defence ministry also said stakeholder suggestions have been sought on policy or procedural changes to "streamline acquisition processes", covering categorisation, ease of doing business, conduct of trials, post-contract management, fast-track procedures, and adoption of new technologies such as AI.

"Language improvements to eliminate ambiguity, remove inconsistencies, and enhance procedural clarity in the DAP," besides, any other relevant issues that should be addressed in the review, it said.

The first Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) was promulgated in the year 2002 and has since been "revised periodically" to provide impetus to the growing domestic industry and achieve enhanced self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The defence minister had "approved constitution of Main Review Committee" under Chairmanship of then DG (Acquisition) Apurva Chandra in August 2019 for preparation of DAP 2020, the ministry had said in a statement in September 2020.

DAP 2020 was to be applicable with effect from October 1, 2020, it had said, adding, formulation of DAP 2020 had been done over more than one year, incorporating comments and suggestions from a "wide spectrum of stakeholders".

