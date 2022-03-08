New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The apex panel to facilitate approvals for the redevelopment of AIIMS, Delhi, into a world-class medical university on Monday decided to pursue no-objection certificates from various agencies concerned to speed up the project.

The committee, in a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also designated an officer each from the Delhi Development Authority and Delhi government for ensuring seamless inter-agency coordination.

"After discussions, it was decided to pursue clearances/NOCs required for the project from different departments and agencies simultaneously to save time," Baijal said in a tweet.

The meeting was also attended by the CEO of NITI Aayog, Delhi chief secretary, DDA vice-chairman DDA, the AIIMS director and other senior officers.

At the meeting, a team from the AIIMS presented the highlights of the proposed Master Plan and key approvals required to proceed ahead.

It was also agreed upon that a fortnightly meeting of the committee would be held to review the status of approvals granted, Baijal said.

