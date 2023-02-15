Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Panic spread Wednesday night as a loud sound of explosion rocked Saraf Kadal area of the city and was mistaken as a grenade blast, but was actually caused by a tyre burst in a security vehicle, a police official said.

The incident took place near a CRPF camp in the old city area around 8 pm, the police official said.

Eyewitnesses had earlier claimed that a grenade explosion had occurred on the roadside near the security force camp.

"A tyre of a vehicle belonging to security forces burst around 8 pm at Saraf Kadal in the vicinity of a CRPF camp. The tyre burst was initially mistaken as a grenade attack due to darkness," the police official said.

