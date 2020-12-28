Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Reiterating its demand for a separate homeland in the Valley for rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits, Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing the community, Monday sought a one-time compensation for their youths who could not apply for government jobs on account of being in exile.

It also called for setting up a special crimes tribunal to enquire into the "excesses, genocide and ethnic cleansing" against the community, and a law for preservation and management of Hindu temples and shrines in the Valley.

The demands were highlighted by Panun Kashmir leaders at a function here to mark the '29th Margdarshan Divas', a party release said, adding it was on this day 29 years back that the historical 'Margdarshan Resolution' was adopted to highlight various demands of the displaced community.

Panun Kashmir President Virender Raina in his address said the Margdarshan Resolution represents the sum total of the aspirations of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"The resolution unambiguously demanded the creation of a separate homeland on the North and East of river Jhelum with free flow of Indian constitution," he said.

He said a Special Crimes Tribunal needs to be established to enquire into the "excesses, genocide and ethnic cleansing" committed against the community.

Raina also demanded to fast-track recruitment of the youth of the displaced community in order to fill up all 6,000 reserved posts in the government.

Panun Kashmir General Secretary, Upinder Koul said the overage youth of the displaced community, who could not apply for the government jobs, may be granted one-time compensation so that they are in a position to carry on their life with dignity.

General Secretary (Organisation) Kamal Bagati said the Kashmiri Pandit community's three-decade old struggle in exile has largely contributed to the historical changes in the Jammu and Kashmir.

"The central government should bring the basic and fundamental reforms not only in the administrative and political field but also in the social, economic and cultural fields as well. Jammu and Kashmir should always be on the top of the agenda of the party and the government. There are opportunities available to substitute terrorism with tourism in the UTs of Ladakh and J&K," he said.

