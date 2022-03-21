New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Monday took a stern view of the 25,188 positions lying vacant in Prasar Bharati, saying that despite its repeated recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to fill them up, the vacancies have increased by 2,855 positions.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology in its 34th 'Demand for Grants' report noted that there were 25,188 vacant positions in Prasar Bharati at present, constituted by 9,869 vacant positions in Doordarshan and 15,319 in All India Radio.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update.

"The Committee has strongly impressed upon the ministry not to delay it anymore and take concrete measures to fill up the vacancies in Prasar Bharati so that the organisation and its efficiency do not suffer due to shortage of adequate manpower," the panel said in the report.

"During the examining of the 2021-22 report, the ministry had informed that the vacancies in Doordarshan and Akashvani were 10,247 and 12,086 respectively.

Also Read | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Indian Economy Better Placed to Deal With Any Challenge.

“The Committee has taken serious note of the fact that despite repeated recommendation of the Committee to fill up these vacancies expeditiously, the vacancies instead of reducing have further increased by 2,855," the panel said.

When asked about the reasons, the ministry had informed it that a Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board was constituted on July 1, 2020 for filling up the vacancies in Akashvani and Doordarshan, it said.

The ministry had also informed the panel that filling up of vacancies by direct recruitment to other posts will be taken up after decision on recommendations of Manpower Audit and on the status of Manpower Audit Report, it said.

Taking exception at the delay, the panel said that the ministry's reply “indicates that the vacancies are not likely to be filled in near future since there is no timeline given for implementation of the recommendations of the Manpower Audit Report.”

Since recruitment has been linked to outcome of Manpower Audit Report, the panel said, the ministry needs to analyse the panel's recommendations on recruitment and decide a timeline for their implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)