Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, led by its chairperson P C Mohan, on Saturday held a meeting with Kolkata Metro Railways General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and discussed ways to ensure easy accessibility of metro services by differently abled persons.

Reddy briefed them about various initiatives taken by Kolkata Metro Railway authorities to augment amenities, and assured them that all suggestions received from the members will be looked into and necessary course of action will be taken accordingly, a metro spokesperson said.

"The committee members reviewed the implementation of measures taken under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC) in Metro Rail. They also gave their suggestions and advise for further improvement to ensure easy accessibility of metro services by persons with disabilities (PWDs)," the spokesperson said.

The committee members included Vijaylakshmi Devi, Murari Lal Meena, Bhojraj Nag, Narayana Koragappa, Mamatabala Thakur, Niranjan Bishi, Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare and Chintamani Maharaj, among others.

General managers of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway and senior railway officials were also present in the meeting.

