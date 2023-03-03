Shillong, Mar 2 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday termed Meghalaya's NPP seeking the support of its erstwhile partner BJP to form the next government in the state as a "paradox" after the saffron party's central leadership described the Conrad K Sangma dispensation as one of the "most corrupt" in the country.

Talking to PTI, Congress MLA Ronny V Lyngdoh, who won from the Mylliem assembly constituency, said the opposition will continue to work with like-minded parties despite facing a defeat.

"There lies the paradox. Union Home Minister Amit Shah says that this (NPP) is the most corrupt government. How can they work with the same party?" Lyngdoh mentioned.

Addressing a poll rally in North Tura constituency, Shah had on February 16 said the BJP broke its alliance with the NPP before the elections in Meghalaya so that it could contest all the assembly seats and emerge stronger.

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

As the party fell short of the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Shah in forming the new government.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was the NPP's ally in the Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two assembly segments.

"Was not the BJP part of the NPP-led government for the full five years? When you are saying that it is the most corrupt government, are you not blaming yourself? Their party was part of the alliance from the beginning to the end. If corruption was there, they are also equally to be blamed and responsible," Lyngdoh said.

He also said that the Congress will continue to work to remove economic inequality.

"We will work with like-minded parties. We will work with those parties which believe in pluralism, secularism, rule of law, uphold the Constitution and democracy," Lyngdoh added.

