Agartala, Jun 12 (PTI) The parents of the 26-year-old Shariful Miah, who was allegedly killed and his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura's Dhalai district, on Thursday demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible for the murder of their son.

A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Shariful, a resident of Masjidpara area of Agartala used to work as an electrician was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman. The cousin of the woman also wanted to be with her.

Shariful's parents said they would urge Chief Minister Manik Saha to ensure exemplary punishment for those who murdered their son.

Shariful's father Alamgir Miah said BJP state vice president Papia Dutta visited his family and expressed deep shock over the murder of his son.

"Madam (Papia Dutta) assured me she will facilitate a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha. If I get a chance to meet the CM, I will urge him to ensure exemplary punishment for those who have murdered my son," he said.

"I still can't believe my son is no longer alive… It was Dibakar Saha who called up my son on June 8 (around 9 pm) to offer a gift and murdered him brutally. I cursed the people who are involved in murdering my innocent son to face stringent punishment so that no family suffers such an extreme loss," Shariful's mother Masuda told PTI.

Masuda said she knew her son was in a relationship with a woman. "Only two and half months back, Shariful told me that he had developed a relationship with a woman. I asked the woman's religion. When he told me she was a Hindu, I had warned my son about the adverse impact but he continued with the relationship. It appears the woman was in deep love with my son," she said.

Masuda alleged that Dibakar Saha, who is the cousin of the woman, single-handedly plotted the murder and executed it because he (Dibakar) wanted to cement his relationship with the woman to grab her properties.

Masuda said she contacted the woman after her son had gone missing since June 8 but did not get any clue regarding the whereabouts of her son.

According to police, the cousin of the woman plotted a well-designed plan to kill the boyfriend and invited him to the house of a relative in South Indiranagar in West Tripura on June 8.

The cousin, who is an MBBS graduate from Bangladesh, strangulated him to death with the help of three other persons present there, the police said.

Then they stuffed the body in a trolley bag. The next day, the cousin called his parents, who live in Gandacherra, to come to Agartala and take the trolley bag with them, police said.

"Accordingly, his parents came to Agartala with a car and took the trolley bag to Gandacherra. They concealed the body in an ice cream freezer in their shop," they said.

The cousin wanted to physically exploit the woman, who recently lost her father. He knew that he couldn't do that till the boyfriend was in the scene, so he conspired to kill him, the police said.

