New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the counsel for Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha to file affidavits on their criminal history.

They have been accused in the Parliament security breach case, and their bail pleas are pending before the High Court.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 8: Gold Price Hits New Record High on MCX; Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The Division Bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain directed the counsel to file affidavits in accordance with the new ruling of the Supreme Court.

The matter has been listed on November 10 for further hearing.

Also Read | ‘Looking Forward for Advancing Vision for Stronger, Prosperous Future’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India.

During an earlier hearing in July on the bail application of Manoranjan D, the Delhi High Court orally observed that any attempt to interrupt the functioning of Parliament could be seen as a deeply alarming act, with serious implications for national security.

The High Court had observed in response to Manoranjan's lawyer arguing that his client's use of non-toxic smoke canisters and slogans was a peaceful protest aimed at highlighting issues like unemployment.

The bench countered, "The best way to create terror in India is to disrupt the Parliament. You disrupted the Parliament."

The breach happened on December 13, 2023, when Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber during a live session, while Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde protested outside. All four were arrested for coordinating the act using coloured smoke devices.

Earlier, the High Court granted bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, requiring a Rs 50,000 personal bond and two sureties. Conditions include a ban on media engagement, compulsory police station visits three times a week, and restrictions on leaving Delhi.

Delhi Police had opposed bail, presenting evidence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. They argued that the accused poses a risk of absconding, influencing witnesses, and obstructing investigations due to their influence.

The defence criticised the use of UAPA, calling it excessive and an attempt to suppress dissent. Allegations also surfaced regarding the assault of the accused inside Parliament.

On June 7, 2024, Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page charge sheet against six individuals, detailing their role in the breach, which occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Prosecution sanction under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA was granted by the Lieutenant Governor, based on findings by the Tis Hazari Review Committee.

The original FIR, lodged on December 14, 2023, included charges under IPC Sections 186, 353, 452, 153, 34, 120B, and sections of the UAPA. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Special Cell's Counter-Intelligence Unit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)