New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of floor leaders of different political parties on Wednesday to address the concerns of all parties over the Parliament security breach incident.

The meeting has been called at 4 pm today.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla Hailed by Fellow Members As 'Saviours of the Day'.

The Speaker said that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the security lapse in the House.

"A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that that there is no need to worry about the smoke," he said."Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police," he added.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' Link Suggests Meticulously Planned Operation, Suspected External Direction, Says Police.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

BJP Rajendra Agrawal was in the chair when the incident occurred.

"Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI that the intruders were apprehended

"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, and they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack),." Chowdhury said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)