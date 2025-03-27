New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A Parliamentary Panel has advised a reassessment of low funding received by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) in the year 2025-26 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Commission of Railway Safety, working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, deals with matters pertaining to the safety of rail travel and train operation.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture tabled its report in Parliament on Tuesday, highlighting various suggestions and improvements.

"The Committee observes and appreciates the fact that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (Rs 300 crore) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (Rs 80 crore) have been accorded significant funding. However, the Commission of Railway Safety (Rs 22 crore) has received markedly lower funding despite its critical role in ensuring passenger and freight safety in railway operations. The Committee advises a reassessment of this allocation, with a view to strengthening railway safety mechanisms," the report stated.

Simultaneously, it urged regular performance evaluations of DGCA and BCAS funding to ensure that these resources translate into tangible improvements in aviation safety, regulatory efficiency, and security preparedness.

"The Committee also recommends that the Ministry should establish an integrated safety oversight mechanism that promotes collaboration between transport safety regulators, including DGCA, BCAS, and the Commission of Railway Safety, utilizing shared resources where appropriate and developing common standards for multi-modal transport safety. Further, Committee recommends for development of a sustainable funding mechanism for aviation oversight functions at both national and regional levels, potentially including air safety charges, to ensure regulatory bodies can full fill their mandates effectively without complete dependence on general budgetary allocations," the report read.

The report also mentioned that the Committee recommends the adoption of performance-based budgeting for aviation regulatory bodies, linking allocations to specific performance indicators and outcomes.

"This approach would enhance accountability and ensure that funds are utilized efficiently to address the most pressing challenges within each domain. Regular performance audits should be conducted to assess the effectiveness of allocated resources and inform future budgeting decisions," it read. (ANI)

