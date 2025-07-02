New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was held on Wednesday to discuss ways to prevent cybercrime.

The panel met on the subject 'Cyber Crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention'. The panel was headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.

As per the sources, members noted that with increasing internet penetration and digital transactions, there is a growing need to raise public awareness about cyber safety. The meeting also focused on measures required to curb online fraud.

Some members expressed concern over the low conviction rate in cybercrime cases. Representatives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as public and private banks shared their views during the discussion.

The panel will also meet on Thursday and hear views of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). It will also hear the views of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

