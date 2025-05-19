New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs unanimously condemned the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and praised his professional conduct, sources said on Monday.

Misri was briefing the parliamentary panel on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

The foreign secretary faced heavy trolling on social media in wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions. However, he had received support from political leaders, former bureaucrats and defence veterans.

The meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was attended by a number of lawmakers, including the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

Also Read | Exorcism Scam in Mumbai: Woman 'Tantrik' Dupes Family of INR 5 Lakh After Promising To 'Cure' Mentally-Ill Woman in Vikhroli, Investigation Underway.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)